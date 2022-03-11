FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.
FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.
NYSE FIGS opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.
In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
