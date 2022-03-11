Financial Analysis: Masco (NYSE:MAS) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Masco and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 1 1 9 0 2.73 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Masco presently has a consensus target price of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. FGI Industries has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.03%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Masco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.38 billion 1.54 $410.00 million $1.64 32.84 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 4.90% 856.22% 16.76% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Masco beats FGI Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products, and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

