Financial Review: Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) versus VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Rating) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Targeted Medical Pharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Targeted Medical Pharma and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 1 3.50

VBI Vaccines has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.58%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and VBI Vaccines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VBI Vaccines $1.06 million 347.12 -$46.23 million ($0.26) -5.50

Targeted Medical Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Targeted Medical Pharma and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A VBI Vaccines -9,290.20% -39.02% -30.11%

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid-based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc. (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals. The CCPI segment includes point-of-care dispensing solutions, and billing, and collection services. The Amino Nutritionals segment produces and distributes amino acid-based dietary supplements directly to consumers. Its products include Theramine, AppTrim, and Hypertensa. The company was founded by Elizabeth Charuvastra, William E. Shell, and Kim Giffoni in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

