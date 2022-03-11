First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Critical Comparison

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Bancorp and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% First Financial 27.27% 9.81% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and First Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.29 $9.45 million $1.62 10.34 First Financial $194.28 million 3.02 $52.99 million $4.01 11.35

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.