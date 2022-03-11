First Hawaiian Bank Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 107,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

TFX stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

