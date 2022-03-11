First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 868 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $12,057,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 445,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE FOUR opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.