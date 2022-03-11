First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 168 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 101.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 278.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 25,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

