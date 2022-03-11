First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $15,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

