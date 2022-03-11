First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 131 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.07. 330,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

