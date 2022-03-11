First National Bank of South Miami Buys 211 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eaton were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.67. 18,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

