First National Bank of South Miami Has $119,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 276,607 shares during the period.

VCLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $109.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

