First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,923. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

