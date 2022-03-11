First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
