First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000.

