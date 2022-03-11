Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Five9 stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,216. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. Five9 has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

