Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Forterra worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FRTA stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

