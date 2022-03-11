Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000.

FRLAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.14.

