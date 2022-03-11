Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

