FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.