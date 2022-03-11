FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

