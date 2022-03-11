FourThought Financial LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

