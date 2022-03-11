FourThought Financial LLC Sells 64 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in IDEX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.