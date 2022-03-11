FourThought Financial LLC Sells 966 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

