Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 422,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,817. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

