Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRG. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

