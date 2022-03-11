Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $160.43 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $168.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

