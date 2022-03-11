Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,057. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

