Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

