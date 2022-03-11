Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in February

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.82) to €60.25 ($65.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.74) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 178,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

