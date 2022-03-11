Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells $118,516.86 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eduardo Guarita Bezerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $11,715.87.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $7,472,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

