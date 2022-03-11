Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $731,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.