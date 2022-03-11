Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 29,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,047,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Freshworks alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.