FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,764,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 310,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.