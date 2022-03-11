FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,764,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 310,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

