Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

FULC opened at $16.32 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $663.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

