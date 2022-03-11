Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.82 on Monday. Funko has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $853.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

