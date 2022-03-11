FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of METC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.