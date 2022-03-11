FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KIM. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

