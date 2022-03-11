FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.55.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.36.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.45.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.