FY2023 Earnings Estimate for THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of THK in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get THK alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. THK has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.19.

THK Company Profile (Get Rating)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.