FY2025 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

