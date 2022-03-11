FY2026 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reduced by Analyst

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

CPT opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,193,113. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

