Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.58%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83,981.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.