Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GHAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

