Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gannett were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 22.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 628,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $641.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

