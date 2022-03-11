Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gannett were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $641.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

