GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 8,618,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.