Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 118 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $181,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $562.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

