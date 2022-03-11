Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GECFF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($152.17) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$116.45 during midday trading on Friday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.70.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

