General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

