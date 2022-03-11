General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. 650,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

