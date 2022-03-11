Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENH opened at $0.70 on Friday. Generation Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Hemp (GENH)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.